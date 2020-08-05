Gang Unit investigation leads to four arrests

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department arrested four individuals involved in organized criminal activity which took place on the night of August 3.

According to a release, the incident took place shortly after 8 p.m. at a YMCA parking lot.

Bryon Ramon Stewart, 22. was confronted by the four arrestees at the YMCA parking lot in the 5500 block of Will Ruth Ave.

Neco Cawthorn, 19, pulled a gun on Stewart who attempted to run away from the group, police said.

According to officials, Stewart suffered a fractured nose and multiple scrapes and contusions.

Both Cawthorn and 26-year-old Jalen Hasty were taken into custody with the help of the SWAT Team.

The two other suspects where identified as Frederick Williams, 21, and Jatavion Belton, 19. Both subjects were arrested on Ft. Bliss by the US Marshall Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

All four individuals were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, and are each being held under a $20,000 bond.

Police say further investigation will be conducted.

