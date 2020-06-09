Breaking News
EPCSO investigating stabbing in Far East El Paso County

Gang member with criminal history arrested by Border Patrol

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An aggravated felon who is also a member of a notorious Mexican gang was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol Agents Tuesday.

According to a release, three individuals were caught attempting to illegally enter the United States by Border Patrol Agents on Friday June 5.

The three subjects attempted to hide by partially submerging themselves in a canal, but failed. Agents then transported the three individuals to the Clint station and identified one of the males as 25-year-old Juan Rodriguez-Garcia.

Agents later learned Rodriguez-Garcia is a Mexican citizen with a prior felony conviction from 2015 out of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The charges were Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to distribute, a release said.

Rodriguez-Garcia was removed from the United States in August 2016 following his incarceration.  During the interview process, Rodriguez-Garcia self-admitted that he is an active gang member. 

“El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents continue to secure isolated areas along our southern border. They work tirelessly to keep our communities safe from dangerous individuals attempting to illegally enter the United States,” stated El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

Rodriguez-Garcia remains in custody pending criminal prosecution.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

City council brief with EPPD over local protests; Rep. Sam Morgan shares personal insight over systemic racism

Thumbnail for the video titled "City council brief with EPPD over local protests; Rep. Sam Morgan shares personal insight over systemic racism"

Fauci weighs in on the state of the coronavirus pandemic, hope for a vaccine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci weighs in on the state of the coronavirus pandemic, hope for a vaccine"

EPCSO investigating stabbing in Far East El Paso County

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPCSO investigating stabbing in Far East El Paso County"

Houston holds 6-hour public viewing of George Floyd's casket

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston holds 6-hour public viewing of George Floyd's casket"

Las Cruces City Council passes resolution encouraging use of face masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Las Cruces City Council passes resolution encouraging use of face masks"

'Justive for Erik, Justice for George'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Justive for Erik, Justice for George'"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime

More from Border Report

More Border Report