Gang member with criminal history arrested by Border Patrol

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An aggravated felon who is also a member of a notorious Mexican gang was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol Agents Tuesday.

According to a release, three individuals were caught attempting to illegally enter the United States by Border Patrol Agents on Friday June 5.

The three subjects attempted to hide by partially submerging themselves in a canal, but failed. Agents then transported the three individuals to the Clint station and identified one of the males as 25-year-old Juan Rodriguez-Garcia.

Agents later learned Rodriguez-Garcia is a Mexican citizen with a prior felony conviction from 2015 out of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The charges were Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to distribute, a release said.

Rodriguez-Garcia was removed from the United States in August 2016 following his incarceration. During the interview process, Rodriguez-Garcia self-admitted that he is an active gang member.

“El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents continue to secure isolated areas along our southern border. They work tirelessly to keep our communities safe from dangerous individuals attempting to illegally enter the United States,” stated El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

Rodriguez-Garcia remains in custody pending criminal prosecution.