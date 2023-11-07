EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces is about to enter into a new era in city government.

Tuesday, Nov. 7, the city’s voters went to the polls to select a new mayor. Incumbent Mayor Ken Miyagishima decided not to run again after serving 16 years in office.

Seven candidates are vying to succeed Miyagishima. Kasandra Gandara continues to lead after the latest round of voting was released.

Gandara has 3,743 votes or 38 percent, followed by Eric Joseph Enriquez with 3,290 votes or 33 percent.

Here are how the other candidates stood after the first round of results were released: Isabella Solis, 1354 votes or 14 percent; Mike Tellez, 755 votes or 8 percent; Alexander Paige Baca Fresquez, 245 votes or 2 percent; Gina Ortega, 235 votes or 2 percent; and Mariah Hernandez, 228 votes or 2 percent.

Las Cruces uses “ranked choice” voting for races with more than two candidates.

Three City Council seats are also up for grabs in Las Cruces.

In District 1, Cassandra McClure has the lead with 625 votes or 39 percent., followed by Daniel Gordon Buck, 380 votes or 24 percent; Jason Daniel Estrada, 357 votes or 22 percent; Patrick Potter, 115 votes or 7 percent; and Mark O’Neill, 112 votes or 7 percent.

In District 2, incumbent Tessa Abeyta is the leader with 878 votes or 50 percent to 865 votes or 50 percent for former Mayor Bill Mattiace.

In District 4, incumbent Johana Bencomo is the leader with 770 votes or 52 percent, followed by Gabriel Duran Jr., 471 votes or 32 percent; Lorenzo Medina, with 155 votes or 10 percent; and Ramon O. Ortega, with 101 votes or 6 percent.

The Dona Ana College Community College District is asking for authorization to issue up to $16 million of general obligation bonds. “Yes” is ahead with 10,794 voters or 72 percent, while “no” is at 4,204 votes or 28 percent.

Gadsden Independent School District is asking for a $2 mill levy on each $1,000 valuation for capital improvements. “Yes” is ahead with 646 votes or 65 percent, with “no” at 365 or 35 percent.

Across the state line in El Paso, voters went to the polls to help decide the fate of 14 state-wide ballot propositions.

In Horizon City, voters were asked whether the Cochran Colonia Subdivision should be annexed into the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District. As of 9 p.m., the measure was passing by a vote of 6-1.