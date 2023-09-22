EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man accused of killing and shooting a man outside an East El Paso bar was found guilty on Friday, Sept. 22.

Moises Galvan was standing trial for the second time in the fatal shooting death of 22-year-old R.J. Franco in 2017 in the Barfly parking lot.

Galvan was also facing a second charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was found guilty of that charge as well.

The jury deliberated about five hours before reaching the verdict. They heard closing arguments earlier on Friday.

The first trial ended in mistrial in 2019.