Gallery: Thunderstorm impacts several areas in El Paso

News

by: Tatiana Favela

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by photojournalist Johnny Munoz/KTSM 9 News

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The severe thunderstorm that struck El Paso Thursday evening left many areas flooded, cars swept away, and even some water rescues around town.

Our KTSM 9 News crews headed all over town and captured images of how intense the storm hit the Borderland.

West El Paso near UTEP

Captured by photojournalist Johnny Munoz
Captured by photojournalist Johnny Munoz
Captured by photojournalist Johnny Munoz

Paisano and Executive

Captured by photojournalist Johnny Munoz
Captured by photojournalist Johnny Munoz

Northeast El Paso, Northbound US-54, Fred Wilson exit

Captured by photojournalist Marlenn Barraza

Northeast Near Transmountain

Captured by photojournalist Ruben Espinoza
Captured by photojournalist Ruben Espinoza

