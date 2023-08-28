EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gadsden Middle School will be having a two-hour delayed start Monday morning, Aug. 28, due to a power outage that occurred this past Sunday, according to GISD.

The district says it anticipates the power to be restored Monday but the delayed start is a precautionary measure pending completion of the power being restored.

All classes for Gadsden Middle School will be virtual through Google Classroom only on Monday, according to the district.

The district says it anticipates all classes at Gadsden Middle to return to their normal schedule on Tuesday, Aug. 29.