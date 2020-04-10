Gadsden ISD to begin online classes with new grading policies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gadsden ISD has distributed approximately 2,400 laptops to families with elementary students and is now ready to begin online classes Monday.

Board members, conducting their first online meeting, were presented with a “Continuous Learning Plan” by Superintendent Travis Dempsey which included all academic programs and outreach from Pre-K to 12 grade that now will have to be delivered on-line, a release said.

According to a release, the district’s on-line strategy is to create Google classrooms for elementary and secondary levels. The laptops distributed included instructions on how to go online for parents.

According to the district, they are improving connectivity by installing as many hotspots as possible and will equip high school parking lots to serve as hot spots for students to use.

Two key policies were suspended to ease graduation credit requirements for high school students. Students will be required 24 credits instead of 26, and the district’s grading policy was suspended to accommodate the new on-line instruction, a release said.

“Basically what we are creating with suspending these two policties is that students will not be penalized by the disruption of classes. High school students will not be receiving any grades lower that what they had posted in the 3rd quarter and elemenary students who may have difficulty in on-line instruction will not receive any grade lower than the most recent posting but rather will be encourage by teachers during this process to resubmit their work for improvement.” added Superintendent Dempsey.

All course requirements must be met by June 16.

In addition, the Board approved to provide a stipend or “hazardous duty pay” for those hourly employees in the Student Nutrition Program, custodial, maintenance and technology departments who reported to a school in providing student meals, sanitize equipment and other services during this period, a release said.