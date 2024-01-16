EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A teacher at Santa Teresa Elementary School was arrested earlier this month by U.S. Marshals, according to the Gadsden Independent School District.

The school district did not identify the teacher by name or say what the charges the teacher may be facing.

The incident happened on Jan. 2 and no students were present on campus.

Gadsden ISD also referred to the individual arrested as a “former teacher” in its statement and said that the charges against the former teacher “do not involve any students within our district.”

KTSM research found that the teacher who was arrested is Gerardo Flores. He is charged with sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual abuse of young child/children.

He was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center on Jan. 3 and extradited to El Paso on Jan. 10, where he later posted bond on Jan. 12. Bond was $150,000.

Here is the complete statement sent by Gadsden ISD:

“On January 2, 2024, agents from the U.S. Marshal’s office presented themselves at Santa Teresa

Elementary, seeking to speak with an individual who was then employed as a teacher at the

school. Our campus administrator granted the U.S. Marshal’s representative access to the

campus. Subsequently, the individual was placed into custody and removed from the campus. It

is important to note that students were not present on campus during this incident.

Details regarding the nature of the charges and the arrest were not provided by the law

enforcement representative.



“The charges against the former teacher do not involve any students within our district. We want

to assure our community that the safety of their children is of utmost importance, and we remain committed to maintaining a secure learning environment.



“Our district will continue to collaborate closely with authorities throughout any ongoing

investigations.”