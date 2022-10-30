EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gadsden Independent School District announced Sunday night that it would taking action and implementing some new security measures after Chaparral High School received a threat through social media on Saturday.

Chaparral High will continue to have classes on Monday but will be taking the following precautions: students will not be allowed to have bags or backpacks; no Halloween costumes will be allowed Monday; all doors to each classroom and the school will remain locked; afterschool activities for Monday are canceled; and additional counselors will be assigned at the campus to work with any student who wants to or needs to talk.

In addition to those procedures, additional district-level administrative personnel will be on campus for support.

During class, students will be discouraged from leaving for the restroom or other needs. If a student needs to leave during class time, they will be escorted.

Any parent keeping their child home from school should contact Chaparral High’s attendance office to have the absence excused.

Chaparral High School administration has been cooperating with the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office since it received the threat.