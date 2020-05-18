Gadsden ISD closing school kitchens for possible COVID-19 exposure

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gadsden ISD is closing four of its kitchens after a few of its employees reported being exposed or reported symptoms of COVID-19.

The schools that were affected include:

North Valley Elementary

Yucca Heights Elementary

Desert View Elementary

Vado Elementary

These schools helped prepare and distribute free meals to kids, however, according to the Las Cruces Sun News the kitchens will now close indefinitely.

Families who visited these schools for meals will now be referred to other district elementary schools that are still serving grab-and-go meals.