EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gadsden ISD announced on Monday, May 22 about the passing of the 2023 school district’s budget for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

The school district says the budget will allocate millions of dollars to increase the number of school resource officers in the upcoming school year.

GISD Superintendent Travis Dempsey sent out a memo to employees that lays out the budget which was passed last week. Three million dollars out of the 430.1-million-dollar budget will go towards hiring more school resource officers. The budgets also lays out a six percent pay increase for all employees and a minimum wage of $15 dollars per hour.