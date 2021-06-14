Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias returning to El Paso in new world tour

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is returning to the sun city and will be performing at the UTEP Don Haskins Center on November 12.



The visit is part of his all new 2021 Beyond the Fluffy World Tour Go Big or Go Home.



“There is still no greater thrill for me than to perform standup live, I’m so excited for this tour and to reconnect with all my fans, it’s going to be Fluffy-licious,” said Iglesias, regarding the tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at fluffyguy.com.



