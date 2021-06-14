Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias returning to El Paso in new world tour

News

by: Tatiana Favela

Posted: / Updated:
Fluffy_1479324723190.jpg

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is returning to the sun city and will be performing at the UTEP Don Haskins Center on November 12.

The visit is part of his all new 2021 Beyond the Fluffy World Tour Go Big or Go Home.

“There is still no greater thrill for me than to perform standup live, I’m so excited for this tour and to reconnect with all my fans, it’s going to be Fluffy-licious,” said Iglesias, regarding the tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at fluffyguy.com.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Pasoan part of Texas 4,000 Ride Against Cancer

Spectators injured in Fabens mud-track collision

Bouncer allegedly assaulted at Later Later bar

Cielo Vista Neighborhood and students spruce up Aug. 3 memorial

Gas line rupture in San Elizario leads to road closures

Truck roll-over on Downtown I10 West exit

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link