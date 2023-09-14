EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Funeral services began on Sept. 14 for Daniel Esparza, the Bowie High School student who collapsed at a football game on Sept. 9. The rosary brought friends, family and the El Paso community in prayer for Esparza.

Dozens of community members who were at the St. Ignacious Church for the rosary wore white in honor of Esparza.

As Esparza was a drum major for Bowie, several other El Paso high school bands were also expected to make an appearance and perform for Esparza’s parents in his honor.

Many others who were in attendance offered gifts to Esparza’s family including flowers, stuffed animals and even handmade creations.

Bianca Estrada is a former Bowie High teacher who recently turned her attention to becoming an artist.

She painted an image of Esparza in his drum major uniform and made copies for his friends and his family to keep as a memento of him.

“I think it’s so special. I love El Paso in general and I had to give my two cents basically and give them what I can do, and all I can do is capture a moment for them and bring it to them to have,” said Estrada.

Throughout the weekend, there will be many more opportunities to honor Esparza. On Saturday, Bowie has their football game against Jefferson and those expected to attend are asked to wear white.

High school marching bands will also wear either a blue and white ribbon or a blue t-shirt during their performances.

Esparza’s burial is on Friday, Sept. 15 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

