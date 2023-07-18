EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 20, for Alamogordo Police Officer Anthony Ferguson who was killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Tays Special Events Center, 2400 N. Scenic Dr.

Ferguson was shot and killed after Alamogordo police tried to conduct a traffic stop early Saturday morning. The suspect, later identified as Dominic De La O, fled but was not chased by officers.

Later Alamogordo Police located the same vehicle after it was involved in a crash. De La O attempted to flee on foot and shots were fired. De La O is facing multiple charges in connection with Ferguson’s death, according to New Mexico State Police.

Ferguson was originally taken to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo and then was flown to University Medical Center of El Paso, where he died on Sunday night.

Ferguson was 41 years old and was an 11-year veteran of the department.

He was serving in the Patrol Division as a field training officer. He is survived by his mother, father, four brothers, his daughter and son.

There will be limited parking parking at the Tays Center for the funeral. Overflow parking will be at the NMSU-Alamogordo campus.

The funeral will be livestreamed by KTSM and available at KTSM.com.