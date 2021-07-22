Funding still available for El Pasoans needing rent assistance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As the federal ban on evictions is set to expire, local leaders are reminding El Pasoans that there are still million of dollars for those struggling to pay the rent.



The EP Rent Help program helps families who were economically impacted by the pandemic.



El Paso County Commissioner Iliana Holguin said she expects more families will need help once the ban of evictions expires on July 31.



“The sooner that families apply, the sooner that we can get this help to them, so it really is important to try and apply as quickly as possible, but yes there is still time for families to apply,” Holguin said.



Holguin added that if they money isn’t used, then it will be have to be returned back to the federal government.

For more information about the program, click here.



