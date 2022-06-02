EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to attend and play at events taking place every weekend in June.

The family friendly events will begin Friday, June 3rd and continue all summer long at various County owned parks throughout El Paso.

Friday Nights Under the Lights.

Beginning June 3rd, visitors can enjoy a night of golf with family and friends at Ascarate Golf Course located inside Ascarate Park at 6900 Delta. Starting at $10 a person, each player gets unlimited range balls from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. every Friday until September 2nd. For more information on this event, visitors can call the golf course pro shop at 915-771-2392.

Parks After Sunset Movie Series.

Starting this Saturday June 4th, moviegoers are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, snacks, and vaccinated pets on a leash to enjoy a free family friendly movie every Saturday in June. Each of the events will begin at 7:00 p.m. with the movie beginning at sunset. Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products are never allowed at any County Park. Movies to be shown:

June 4 | 7:00 pm

Encanto

Westway Park

June 11| 7:00 pm

Clifford the Big Red Dog

(Partnership with EP County Animal Welfare Dept.)

Estrella Park

June 18 | 7:00 pm

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Agua Dulce Park

June 25 | 7:00 pm

Sing 2

Risinger Park

Kid Fish Derby. Will be held on Saturday, June 11th from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Ascarate Park. The event is free for ages three years to 16 years old. Registration will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. inside the Ascarate Park Pavilion. Bait and fishing poles will be provided for participants. Parents will only need an I.D. to register.

For more information on the Ascarate Fishing Club, call 915-478-0406.

