EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Centennial Museum and Chihuahuan Desert Gardens hosted “Building the Borderlands Family Day,” a free and exciting event where families were introduced to the world of civil engineering.

Photos by Anthony Pina – KTSM

The event took place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at the Centennial Museum and Chihuahuan Desert Gardens on the UTEP campus.

The event featured various activity stations, each designed to provide hands-on experiences related to civil engineering that ignited curiosity, sparked creativity and promoted a deeper understanding of the built environment.

“This is a program for ‘Building the Borderland: The Legacy of UTEP Civil Engineering,’ an exhibit that highlights the significant contributions that the Civil Engineering Department has made to improve our community,” said Education Curator Evan Lopez. “It is also a reflection of the exceptional and ongoing commitment to providing high quality education that The University of Texas of El Paso has and continues to offer the Borderlands.”

Complimentary hamburgers and hot dogs were served.

In addition, the event was supported by UTEP’s Department of Civil Engineering and TecH2O.