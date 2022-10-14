EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Clint Independent School District partnered with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, conducting an Active Shooter Full Scale Exercise at Horizon High School on Friday, Oct. 14.

The full-scale exercise was a joint effort and included the participation of the Horizon Police Department, Boder Regional Council (Border RAC), U.S. Border Patrol, Office of Emergency Management and Horizon Fire Department.

Multiple first responder vehicles, such as fire trucks, ambulances and patrol units arrived at Horizon High School as part of the exercise. Parents and the community were asked not to visit the school or call the campus during the exercise. Simulated gunfire was used; no live ammunition was used at any time. All safety measures and precautions were taken to assure the safety of all participants.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.