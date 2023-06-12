EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A full-fledged rodeo will be returning to the El Paso County Coliseum for the first time in nearly a decade.

Rodeo El Paso will be held Friday and Saturday, June 16-17 at the coliseum in South-Central El Paso.

Monday, June 12, the El Paso County Commissioners Court designated June 16-17 as “Rodeo El Paso Days.”

The event will attract participants from all over the country and they will compete in bull riding, saddle bronc riding, women’s barrel racing, steer wrestling and other events, according to the proclamation.

“Livestock shows and rodeos have a grand heritage in Texas, where the cowboy culture draws from the Mexican tradition of vaqueros and western cattle drives,” the proclamation read.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster. You can click here for a link.