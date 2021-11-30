Fugitive on most-wanted list taken into custody by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies took a fugitive on the most wanted list into custody on November 30.

Wanted felon Christian Ramirez was wanted for felony theft and was on the most wanted list for the week of November 24, 2021.

Deputies with the Warrants and Fugitive Apprehension United located Ramirez at the 7000 block of Alameda and took him into custody.

Ramirez was booked into the El Paso County Jail for theft of property and two previous convictions. His bond is set at $50,000 bond.

