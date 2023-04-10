EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 23-year-old man was arrested last week after he was recently featured on the El Paso County Sherrif’s Office “Most Wanted List”.

The EPCSO says 23-year-old Brandon Mina was arrested Friday, April 7 and was wanted for three counts of alleged burglary of habitation, burglary of a building, theft of a firearm, and evading arrest.

The sheriff’s office also adds that deputies attempted to locate Mina for several days and recently found him at his residence. Officials say when Mina was located, he reportedly exited his vehicle and tried to enter his home.

Mina was then apprehended and was taken into custody “without incident”. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail with no bond, the sheriff’s office confirmed Monday, April 10.