UPDATE: The scene has been cleared as of 3 p.m., according to TxDOT.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A fuel spill on I-10 West after McRae is currently impacting traffic, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT says the El Paso Fire Department is currently on scene cleaning up the diesel trail.

TxDOT says the right two lanes and the McRae on ramp is currently closed. Traffic is backed up to Yarbrough. Clearing time is one hour.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.