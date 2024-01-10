EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —Frontera Film Fotos Collective Photographer Sam Hernadez joined us on our morning show on Wednesday, Jan. 10, and talked about an opening exhibit that will be taking place this weekend.

Frontera Film Fotos Collective will be hosting an exhibit at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 and Thursday, Jan. 25 at Nova Gallery located on 3801 Frutas Ave., El Paso, TX 79905.

The exhibit will feature food and music.

“I find you know film to be so fascinating and beautiful to where you can, you open it and you look at it, and there’s your photos.” Hernandez said.