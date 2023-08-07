Every Friday through August 25, mullet fans can book a free Fritos Flow mullet haircut at all Floyd's locations across the country.

Fritos Flow 1

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the month of August and Fritos wants you to start the Fall season right with a mullet and possibly $10,000.

In celebration of the USA Mullet Championships, Fritos is partnering up with Floyd’s Barbershop as the official snack sponsor to offer 1,000 free mullet cuts in August, the corn chip company announced.

Every Friday through Aug. 25, mullet fans can book a free Fritos Flow mullet haircut at all Floyd’s locations nationwide. Reservations can be made online here.

“Mullets are back! We’ve been seeing an uptick in the number of customers requesting them, and we want to embrace that,” said Patrick Butler, senior director of creative and technical education at Floyd’s Barbershop. “That’s why we’re so excited to team up with Fritos to help make it the hairstyle of the summer by providing free mullet cuts at all our locations every Friday in August.

Whoever has the boldest freshest can enter for the chance to win $10,000 by entering the USA Mullet Championship or sharing a photo on Instagram for a chance to win a year’s supply of Fritos, a press release mentioned. Tag @officialfritos with #FritosFlow and #Sweepstakes

Get ready to party and mullet out!