DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to safety in the United States, the region of North Texas might be worth looking into if you’re moving your family in 2023.

A study conducted by SmartAsset found that Frisco is the safest city in America in front of other North Texas cities like McKinney (2) and Plano (5).

“Texas is home to several of the nation’s safest cities according to our metrics. Four out of the top five cities with the highest safety ratings are located in Texas, including top-ranked Frisco. All four have violent crime rates lower than 90% of the cities across the study,” the study found.

When it comes to Frisco, it’s no stranger to being in this position as it was the safest city in the US in 2022 as well.

“Located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Frisco has the fourth-lowest violent crime rate (95 crimes for every 100,000 residents) and the sixth-lowest property crime rate (901 for every 100,000 residents). Frisco and the surrounding area also averaged eight drug poisoning deaths per 100,000 residents in 2022, which ranked fourth-lowest across our study,” SmartAsset wrote.

Not only is Frisco the safest city in America, but it’s also the fifth most affordable among safe cities as well.

“Frisco is the only city to rank in the top 5 for both safety and affordability. It has one of the highest median household incomes ($130,118) out of the 35 safest cities. That means Frisco’s median annual housing costs ($24,600) are 18.91% of the median household income,” according to the study.