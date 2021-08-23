Friend of teen killed in East El Paso shooting creates GoFundMe for funeral expenses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One of the close friends of 18-year-old Kenneth Ellababedi, the teen shot and killed outside of a home early in East El Paso, set up a GoFundMe to help the family with funeral expenses.



As we reported, the El Paso Police Department said a party at the home of 12529 Wendy Reed grew out of control leading to fights and eventually the gunfire exchange which killed Ellababedi.

The investigation continues to find who was responsible for killing the teen.



Ellababedi’s mother posted on Facebook that he was a “good boy, had a job, and was a Senior at El Dorado High school.” The mother also asked for the public’s help finding the suspect or suspects as they remain at large.

The organizer of the GoFundMe Jaime Gomez said 100% of the funds donated will go to Ellababedi’s mother and funeral expenses. The goal set for the fundraiser is $3,000.



If you’d like to donate or share the GoFundMe, click here.



