Friday’s Eastwood vs. Pebble Hills football game has been postponed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Eastwood High School has postponed Friday night’s football game versus Pebble Hills, according to the Ysleta Independent School District.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the Ysleta Independent School District is announcing a postponement of two upcoming athletic events at our schools,” the District announced in a media statement. “Tonight’s girls volleyball game between Bel Air High School vs. Ysleta High School, as well as the Oct. 9 varsity football game between Eastwood High School and Pebble Hills High School, have been postponed until further notice.
“We understand our hardworking student athletes and their families may be disappointed by this decision, but the safety of our students and staff remains our No. 1 priority,” the statement said.
Sources told KTSM 9 News that there has been a positive COVID-19 diagnosis on campus; however YISD has not confirmed that with KTSM.