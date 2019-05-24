Friday Weather on the go: Warmer day, back in the 90s this weekend, next wind event in sight

High pressure to our north will warm us up to more seasonal temperatures, as well as decrease wind speeds throughout the day.

Forecast highs look to be 5°-8° warmer than yesterday across the borderland. Today will kick off a warming trend that will put us above average by the weekend.

We will see winds come from the west throughout the day at 5-10 mph. This will be the calmest we see our wind speeds for the rest of the week.

An Ozone Action Day will be in effect from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. This means we encourage you to lower your carbon footprint throughout the day.

Here are some examples of what you can do:

Carpool or share a ride with someone

Walk or ride a bike to your destinations today

Do not burn week or trash

Conserve energy throughout the day

The weekend will be back in the 90s and hot! So make sure to stay hydrated and put on sunscreen, especially if you plan to be outside.

Our next Pacific storm system will come in on Sunday. This will act as another wind maker for the borderland which will keep us windy until Tuesday.

Here is what your Memorial Day weekend forecast looks like:

Saturday: Forecast high: 92°; Forecast low: 65°; Winds: SW 10-20 mph; Gusts: 25 mph

Sunday: Forecast high: 93°; Forecast low: 62°; Winds: SW 15-25+ mph, Gusts 35 mph

Monday: Forecast high: 90°; Forecast low: 59°; Winds: WSW 25-30+ mph, Gusts 40 mph

Monday will be the windiest day we see. Not only could we see critical wind levels, but also critical fire conditions as well. If winds do reach 30 mph we could see a Wind Advisory and/ or a Red Flag Warning.

A cooler day will come on Tuesday as a Pacific cold front comes in with this system, meaning a below normal day in the mid 80s.

A warming trend will warm temperatures back up into the 90s by next Thursday.