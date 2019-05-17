Friday Weather on the go: A cooler and windy day ahead, Red Flag Warning to go into effect

A series of upper lows will create an extend period of breezy to windy days across the borderland.

A Red Flag Warning will go into effect today from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. This means we are seeing critical fire weather conditions are we are seeing humidity levels and strong winds.

This means we are highly discouraging any outdoor burning throughout the day. Here are some examples of what that includes:

No use of fire pits or grills

Refrain from burning trash or weeds

Properly dispose of cigarettes

Check cars for any fire hazards that could create sparks

Winds will come from the west southwest at 20-25 mph and gusts 35+ mph. We will see these winds pick up as our Pacific cold front move in throughout the day.

As this front moves in we will see a 10°-15° drop in the forecast today. In El Paso we will stay in the mid 80s, however most of the borderland will struggle to reach 80° today.

We are not seeing any moisture come into the area so we do not have any rain chances in the forecast for the next week.

Elevated fire conditions as well as breezy winds will stay in the forecast throughout the weekend. Saturday’s temperatures will be in the lower 80s and will jump to the upper 80s on Sunday.

Our next Pacific low comes in on Monday which will drop temperatures back to the mid 80s.

This upper low will also act as our next wind maker creating the windiest day we will see this week. Strong winds look to be 25-30 mph, meaning we could see another Red Flag Warning as well as critical wind levels.

This will keep winds strong going into Tuesday as well as drop temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s, which would put us nearly 10° below normal.

Breezy conditions will stay in the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday, but we will see a warming trend that will put forecast highs back in the 90s by Friday.