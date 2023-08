EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!

Expect a high of 102 degrees today!🧴 ☀️ Another hot weekend but we will drop to the 90s on Sunday.

It is going to be a great weekend for the waterpark.

However, next week is looking very exciting! A little taste of Fall if you will, we are expecting rain chances all of next week, maybe even dropping to the 80s at least one day!