EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Pleasant weather should be expected Friday with a slight breeze throughout the morning.

Those breezy conditions are expected to subside due to a high-pressure system that’s currently settling in California, which will sweep through El Paso, allowing much warmer conditions. As winds calm down, mostly clear skies and mild conditions should take over.

For those who experience allergies, they are expected to be mild and calm for the next couple of days. Today we’re forecasting 81 degrees in El Paso later in the afternoon with westerly winds being at 15-20 mph. We’re also expecting 80 degrees in Ciudad Juarez and Las Cruces.

Tonight, and into tomorrow morning, we’re forecasting 53 degrees for the El Paso area, 52 degrees in Ciudad Juarez and 47 degrees in Las Cruces.

Tune it later with KTSM 9 News for your 9-Day Forecast.