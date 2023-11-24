EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Happy Black Friday!🛍️ If you’re planning to leave the house today, we’re predicting a high of 68 degrees by 3 p.m.

Starting at 11 a.m., we’ll continue to see mostly sunny and clear skies. However, clouds will begin to make their way to the Sun City which is why we’re predicting 10 percent chance of rain.

Make sure to have a light jacket with you. Throughout the rest of the week we will continue to expect rain chances across the Borderland. Stay warm and dry while out shopping today, especially for Cyber Monday or Black Friday when out shopping.