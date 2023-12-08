EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It is finally Friday and we’re ending the weekday with 72 degrees with sunny skies. ☀️However, expect winds to pick up throughout the day.

Starting at noon, you’ll begin to feel the day get warmer between 2 and 3 p.m. While we’re forecasting a high of 70-degrees today, we’ll begin to drop down to the mid 50s in the evening. As for later tonight, we’re expected to drop down to 42 degrees.

If you’re planning to head out this evening for Christmas shopping or go out to dinner, don’t forget to wear a jacket. 🧥

Winds will continue at night ranging from 15 to 20 mph. Have a wonderful day! 🎄🤗