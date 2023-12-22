EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TGIF! We’re three days from Christmas Day 🎁🎄🎅 and we continue to forecast fog in some parts of the borderland but no worries, the dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. 🌫️

By noon, we’ll begin to see skies clear up and by 5 p.m. we’re predicting rain showers leading to thunderstorms tonight. ⛈️

If you have any plans to go out, make sure to take advantaged of the afternoon. As we’re predicting a high of 70 degrees in the forecast. ☀️ As for tonight, have an umbrella ☔ or rain jacket handy. ⛈️