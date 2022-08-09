EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Opera and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso are inviting the public to celebrate the life and art of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

Frida Fest will feature performances by resident artists from the El Paso Opera, a pop-up market with Frida-inspired art, a lookalike contest and a screening of “Frida” starring Salma Hayek as the world-renowned artist and feminist icon.

Frida Fest takes place Saturday, August 13, 2020, beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the lobby of Alamo Drafthouse East El Paso.

The movie “Frida” will screen at 3 p.m. with a special Q&A from the El Paso Opera.

