EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is offering a free yoga class this Friday.

You can stretch out at Memorial Park beginning at 7 p.m., just remember to bring your own yoga mat.

All levels of experience are welcome, according to the city’s Facebook page.

The event is part of the city’s “Live Active El Paso” initiative.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.