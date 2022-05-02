HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Whataburger is offering a free treat for teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week.
From May 2 to May 6, the fast-food chain will give teachers free breakfast.
The breakfast deal will be available from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Teachers must present their school ID.
Whataburger also announced that 30 teachers were nominated to win $1,000 for their school. Those winners will be announced soon.
In addition to the free breakfast, teachers can also get a 25% discount on retail items by using the code WHATATEACHERS22.
- Four Texas A&M players selected in NFL Draft
- ‘We will capture them’: Search continues for murder suspect, officer who left jail
- ‘Halloween’ baddie Michael Myers appears in home listing photos
- How to update Chrome after the browser was hacked
- Your dietary supplement could be tainted with prescription medications, study finds
- ‘Baby Boomers ONLY’: Dollar Tree manager out of job over help wanted sign