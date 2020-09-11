Free virtual workshops available at El Paso Museum of Art

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Although the El Paso Museum of Art is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, art fanatics may now take free virtual workshops as part of the Art School Program.

According to a release, the workshops are led by different local artists and focus on various types of art.

The workshops will allow participants to create their own art pieces from home as the designated artists will describe the process step by step and provide a list of materials needed.

The following Virtual Workshops are available on the El Paso Museum of Art website, www.epma.art:

Virtual Workshops

  • Still Life Acrylic Painting
  • Anamorphic Drawing
  • Ceramic Incense Burner
  • Moiré Patterns
  • Narrative Jewelry
  • Oil Painting Portrait

The release also states that families will be able to enjoy downloadable activities as part of the Virtual Family Guide.

