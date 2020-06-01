Free virtual summer reading club hosted by El Paso Public Library

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A virtual summer reading club will be hosted by the El Paso Public library, and is now open for registration.

The summer club will run thorugh August 31, and will give participants access to borrow e-books, audio books, movies, music and more from the library’s online services providers.

According to a release, participants who do not have a library card may get one free of charge by filling out a quick form on the El Paso Public Library website. Temporary library cards are also available.

To register, click here.

In addition to the reading club, the library provides daily educational events and activities for all ages on its Facebook page. The interactive content available includes story time, cooking demonstrations, LEGO challenges, workshops, comedy programs and more, a release said.