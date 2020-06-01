1  of  2
Breaking News
El Paso COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths, 30 new cases El Paso’s peaceful protest turns turbulent after dark

Free virtual summer reading club hosted by El Paso Public Library

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A virtual summer reading club will be hosted by the El Paso Public library, and is now open for registration.

The summer club will run thorugh August 31, and will give participants access to borrow e-books, audio books, movies, music and more from the library’s online services providers.

According to a release, participants who do not have a library card may get one free of charge by filling out a quick form on the El Paso Public Library website. Temporary library cards are also available.

To register, click here.

In addition to the reading club, the library provides daily educational events and activities for all ages on its Facebook page. The interactive content available includes story time, cooking demonstrations, LEGO challenges, workshops, comedy programs and more, a release said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Protesters and police clash at Memorial Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters and police clash at Memorial Park"

Dine-in restaurants, gyms, salons, and other businesses to re-open in New Mexico with restrictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dine-in restaurants, gyms, salons, and other businesses to re-open in New Mexico with restrictions"

Chico now does Parades

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chico now does Parades"

'We are all afraid. Only God knows ... if we get infected or not'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'We are all afraid. Only God knows ... if we get infected or not'"

Newsfeed Now: Protests in America

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now: Protests in America"

El Paso's peaceful protest turns turbulent after dark

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso's peaceful protest turns turbulent after dark"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Live Radar Link Banner