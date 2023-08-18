EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Constables Office Precinct 6 are partnering with the El Paso Police Department Auto Theft Task Force to host a Vehicle Theft Prevention/Free VIN Etching Event on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the San Eli Supermarket, 1330 N. Fabens Rd.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.



VIN etching is the process where the vehicle’s identification number is permanently etched onto the vehicle. The process takes about 15 minutes to perform. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office and the Constable’s Office will also offer a free child fingerprinting event to the residents of Fabens and the surrounding communities.



“The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office offers these events to give back to the community and help give parents peace of mind if their child goes missing,” according to a news release issued by the Sheriff’s Office.