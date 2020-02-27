Breaking News
Student stabbed at Americas High School, suspect fled the scene

Free vaccines will be given this weekend at the Texas Tech Health Science van

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
VACCINES_1429584713631.png

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Tech University’s Health Science Center in El Paso will be hosting a free mobile van vaccination clinic Saturday, Feb. 29 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at K-5 Bakery & Grocery located at 513 Ascencion St.

The event, sponsored by the Paul Foster School of Medicine, The Caring Foundation of Texas and Immunize El Paso, will offer free vaccines for children between the ages of 2 months and 18 years old. The vaccines that will be available include Influenza, MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), tDAP (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis), meningitis, HPV, polio, hepatitis A, varicella, and Hib (Haemophilus influenza type B).

Attendees can also receive free educational information about vaccines at the clinic.

For more information, contact plfsomfreeclinic@ttuhsc.edu.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Mexicles gang leader extracted from Juarez prison

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mexicles gang leader extracted from Juarez prison"

Generous Savannah FedEx driver goes above and beyond duties for terminally-ill customer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Generous Savannah FedEx driver goes above and beyond duties for terminally-ill customer"

Border must reject xenophobia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border must reject xenophobia"

U.S. economy depends on border trade

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. economy depends on border trade"

The 'Path of Lights' begins to take shape in Juarez

Thumbnail for the video titled "The 'Path of Lights' begins to take shape in Juarez"

'The border is often misrepresented and misunderstood'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'The border is often misrepresented and misunderstood'"
More Local
Live Radar Link Banner