Free vaccines will be given this weekend at the Texas Tech Health Science van

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Tech University’s Health Science Center in El Paso will be hosting a free mobile van vaccination clinic Saturday, Feb. 29 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at K-5 Bakery & Grocery located at 513 Ascencion St.

The event, sponsored by the Paul Foster School of Medicine, The Caring Foundation of Texas and Immunize El Paso, will offer free vaccines for children between the ages of 2 months and 18 years old. The vaccines that will be available include Influenza, MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), tDAP (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis), meningitis, HPV, polio, hepatitis A, varicella, and Hib (Haemophilus influenza type B).

Attendees can also receive free educational information about vaccines at the clinic.

For more information, contact plfsomfreeclinic@ttuhsc.edu.