Free Sun Metro rides on Thanksgiving Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- To ensure everyone gets to be with their loved ones this holiday season, Sun Metro is making all rides free on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2019.

Sun Metro officials say these free rides will allow people to participate in the annual El Paso Thanksgiving Day Celebration which provides meals to those in need from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the convention center downtown.

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, Sun Metro routes will run on a Sunday schedule and the El Paso Streetcar will operate until 6 p.m.

For route schedules, Click Here.

Officials also say all Brio routes and fixed routes normally do not have a Sunday schedule and will not be operational.

Thanksgiving Day Parade Service Detours:

Sun Metro says some routes will be detoured from the start of service on Thanksgiving Day. Detours are expected to be in place until 2 p.m., depending on the length and pace of the parade. Sun Metro supervisors will be monitoring the area to assist passengers as needed. Affected routes:

Fixed Routes: 34, 35, 41 & 50

El Paso Streetcar: Service will be temporarily suspended on the uptown loop. The downtown loop will proceed with regular service.

Sun Metro’s customer service line (915) 212.3333 will be available between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.