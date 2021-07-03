El Pasoans ride street car once again after year of no service

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The El Paso Street Car is back up and operating on Saturday but only for the day. Making its return as a way to commemorate independence day according to the City of El Paso.

Rides on the trolley are free from 4 p.m. until midnight on Saturday, July 3.

You can park your vehicle for free at the Glory Road Transit Center located at 100 Glory Rd free of charge.

At 5 p.m. on Saturday you can board the streetcar at Franklin and El Paso St. to watch live music from Sangre Gitana and at 5:30 you can board at Franklin and El Paso St. to hear live music from jazz pianist Leo Bennato.

There will also be an Independence Day Outdoor concert from 7 pm until 10 pm at Cleveland square park, you can ride the trolley to the concert.

Earlier on Saturday families were able to ride the trolley and hear readings from patriotic children’s books.

