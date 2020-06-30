Free sandbag supply to fight the floods in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Water announced free sandbag distribution for El Pasoans starting July 6.

El Paso Water announced Tuesday that customers will be able to get 10 free sandbags per visit from July until September.

The bags will be given away at one location, the Stormwater Operations Center at 4801 Fred Wilson Ave., to minimize the spread of the virus. In the event of major floods, more locations will be provided by the stormwater response team.

Pick up will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Customers will need to show their Texas ID or an El Paso Water bill to get the sandbags.

The utility advises everyone who lives in areas prone to flooding to pick up their bags as soon as possible and to put them away in a dark storage.