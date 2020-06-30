Breaking News
El Paso COVID-19 update: 183 new cases, 2 new deaths

Free sandbag supply to fight the floods in El Paso

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
sandbags_1497124297883.jpg

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Water announced free sandbag distribution for El Pasoans starting July 6.

El Paso Water announced Tuesday that customers will be able to get 10 free sandbags per visit from July until September.

The bags will be given away at one location, the Stormwater Operations Center at 4801 Fred Wilson Ave., to minimize the spread of the virus. In the event of major floods, more locations will be provided by the stormwater response team.

Pick up will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Customers will need to show their Texas ID or an El Paso Water bill to get the sandbags.

The utility advises everyone who lives in areas prone to flooding to pick up their bags as soon as possible and to put them away in a dark storage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

las cruces teen attacked with rock

Thumbnail for the video titled "las cruces teen attacked with rock"

convalescent plasma

Thumbnail for the video titled "convalescent plasma"

El Paso Walmart shooting suspect officially indicted on 23rd capital murder charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Walmart shooting suspect officially indicted on 23rd capital murder charge"

Multiple El Paso high schools suspend workouts out of precaution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Multiple El Paso high schools suspend workouts out of precaution"

KTSM 9 News Studio 9 Pt.1

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM 9 News Studio 9 Pt.1"

KTSM 9 News Studio 9 pt. 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM 9 News Studio 9 pt. 2"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link