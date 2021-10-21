Free pet adoptions at Subaru El Paso, Barnett Harley Davidson this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For those Borderland residents wishing to become pet parents, this weekend is their big adoption opportunity.

Pets will be available to adopt for free on Friday, October 22 and Saturday, October 23.

On Friday El Paso Animal Services will be at Subaru El Paso located at 1414 Airway Blvd from 20 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will also be providing free microchipping to pet owners who stop by.

You’ll have another chance to adopt on Saturday at Barnett Harley-Davidson located at 8272 Gateway Blvd. East from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For those that adopt a pet, the adoption will include a spay/neuter procedure, microchip, vaccinations, and a city license.

