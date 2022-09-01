EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A non-profit music group, Austin Texas Musicians will be in town Sep. 10 to host “Músicos Unidos Para Votar”, which is a free music concert with the purpose of registering voters in the El Paso County.

The event will be on Sep. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be located at Lowbrow Palace on 1006 Texas Ave. According to the non-profit, they have been working with the Lowbrow Palace, City Elections Officials, and local State Representatives for the event. The cost of entry will be to provide proof of voter registration or to register onsite.

“As you are aware, voter registration in the border regions are currently the lowest in the state of Texas, and we feel that because of this very reason we are poised to make a real impact on November elections.” Veronique Medrano, Tejano Artist

For more information, you can click here: Músicos Unidos Para Votar: El Paso Tickets, Sat, Sep 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM | Eventbrite

