Free movie tickets for those getting the COVID-19 vaccine on Sept. 3

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — COVID-19 vaccines will be available at Alamo Draft House East, being administered by the Texas Department of State Health Services in partnership with Reduce the Risk campaign.

Those who get the vaccine at the Draft House will get a free movie ticket as an incentive.

The Paso del Norte Health Foundation and El Paso County are holding the pop-up vaccine clinic at Alamo Drafthouse East on September 3. The same weekend Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings premieres.

The goal is to get men ages 18 to 50 vaccinated as they are among the group least vaccinated in our area.

“Our focus group participants, especially young men, indicated that they would be more likely to get vaccinated if they had to expend minimal effort,” said Dr. Michael Kelly, Vice President of Programs at PdNHF. “So, our partners and promotors have been going out to the community to provide free vaccines at targeted locations like sporting and entertainment events, which tend to draw young, male audiences.”

Those who do get the vaccine will get movie tickets for any movie they’d like to see.

