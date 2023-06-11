EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas veterans can visit free, in-person legal clinics during June in several locations throughout the state.

The clinics are the “first phase of a renewed initiative” by the Texas Access to Justice Commission, in cooperation with legal service providers and local bar associations, to provide civil legal assistance to veterans throughout the state, according to a news release announcing the clinics.

In El Paso, a free legal clinic for veterans will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, June 12 at the El Paso South Central VA Clinic, 350 Revere St.

Volunteer attorneys will offer advice and counsel on legal issues including family law, wills and probate, consumer law, tax law, property issues and disability benefits for veterans. With more than 1.5 million veterans living in the state, Texas is home to the nation`s largest veteran population, according to the release.

The legal clinics are open to all U.S. veterans, as well as spouses of deceased veterans, and no appointment is necessary. All veterans can receive one-on-one legal advice from volunteer attorneys at the clinic. Veterans who need additional legal representation in civil matters and qualify financially can apply for pro bono legal services at the clinics.

Information: (915) 585-5142