EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As part of the City of El Paso’s eighth annual WinterFest, the El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival’s free “Holiday Movies” return to the Plaza Theatre and is now expanding to the El Paso Museum of Art.

Flyer courtesy of the El Paso Community Foundation

Details about the screenings:

The series begins Sunday, Nov. 26 and runs on various days through Sunday, Dec. 24.

All movies are free, and no tickets are required.

Seating is first-come, first-served.

The Holiday Movies at the Plaza Theatre will be presented “Plaza Classic style,” including a 30-minute performance by Richard Garven on the Wyler Mighty Wurlitzer Pipe Organ before each movie.

The movies are presented in partnership with El Paso Live and the El Paso Museum of Art. Go to plazaclassic.com for more information.

Additionally, the WinterFest runs Nov. 18 through January 1.

Here’s the Holiday Movies schedule:

SUNDAY, NOV. 26

Plaza Theatre Kendle Kidd Performance Hall

1 pm: The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG)

3:30 pm: Home Alone (PG)

SUNDAY, DEC. 3

Plaza Theatre Kendle Kidd Performance Hall

1 pm: Elf (PG)

3:30 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (PG-13)

SATURDAY, DEC. 9

El Paso Museum of Art EP Energy Auditorium

3 pm: Miracle on 34th Street (Not rated)

SATURDAY, DEC. 16

El Paso Museum of Art EP Energy Auditorium

3 pm: Frozen (PG)

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21

Plaza Theatre Kendle Kidd Performance Hall

1 pm: The Polar Express (G)

3:30 pm: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (PG)