Free HERO program providing free roadside assistance to El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — TxDOT El Paso is launching a new free program aimed to improve safety for motorists and first responders.

The program called Highway Emergency Response Operator (HERO) consists of a fleet of patrol vehicles that will assist on El Paso County’s three major highways.

According to a release, the program is set to launch Monday, June 15.

Specially trained staff will begin patrolling I-10 from Transmountain Rd. to Horizon Blvd., Loop 375 from I-10 West to Santa Fe Street, and US 54 from McCombs to Loop 375.

Five trucks and one tow truck will be out on the streets ready to help Monday’s through Friday’s from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Crews will provide the following services at no cost:

Emergency temporary traffic control at incidents

Clearing of light debris from incidents

Assist law enforcement to move minor non-injury incidents off the highway to reduce secondary crashes

Remove stranded or abandoned vehicle from travel lanes and/or shoulders

Change flat tires, add air to low tires

Provide gas, diesel, water

Battery jump start

Minor vehicle repairs

Cell phone service, drinking water to stranded motorists

“This is a great addition to the El Paso District,” said TxDOT El Paso District Engineer Tomas Treviῆo. “Safety is our top priority and these crews will be helpful in keeping our roads clear and drivers and first responders safe during vehicle incidents on our highest traveled roadways.”

Motorists in need of assistance can call 915-790-HERO (4376).

The HERO program is federally funded by an award received by the El Paso Metropolitan Planning Organization, a release said.